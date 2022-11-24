Zinc Media Group’s (ZIN) Not Rated Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Zinc Media Group Price Performance

Zinc Media Group stock opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.03) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £19.08 million and a PE ratio of -5.54. Zinc Media Group has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 128 ($1.51). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.26.

Get Zinc Media Group alerts:

Zinc Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Television and Zinc Communicate. The Television segment engages in the production of television and radio content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Zinc Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zinc Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.