Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 3,799 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $132,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $162,347.81.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 5,619 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $206,666.82.

Zillow Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ZG traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 410,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,401. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.44. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after acquiring an additional 42,818 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,183,000 after buying an additional 167,139 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,822,000. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More

