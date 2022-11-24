ZClassic Price Tops $0.0362 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $336,038.58 and approximately $41.15 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00256522 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00089545 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00058177 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001157 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003397 BTC.
About ZClassic
ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ZClassic
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
