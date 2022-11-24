ZClassic Market Cap Reaches $332,677.34 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $332,677.34 and approximately $40.20 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00259334 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00090055 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00058160 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

