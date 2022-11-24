YouGov (LON:YOU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,010.40

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,010.40 ($11.95) and traded as low as GBX 930 ($11.00). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 960 ($11.35), with a volume of 28,920 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($19.39) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
YouGov Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 919.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,010.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 6,133.33.
YouGov Increases Dividend
YouGov Company Profile
YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.
Featured Articles
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.