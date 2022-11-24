YouGov (LON:YOU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,010.40

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,010.40 ($11.95) and traded as low as GBX 930 ($11.00). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 960 ($11.35), with a volume of 28,920 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($19.39) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

YouGov Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 919.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,010.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 6,133.33.

YouGov Increases Dividend

YouGov Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from YouGov’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 0.83%. YouGov’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

(Get Rating)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Featured Articles

