Yogesh K. Gupta Sells 5,000 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,371 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 2.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,776,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,609,000 after acquiring an additional 37,038 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,609,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,465,000 after acquiring an additional 28,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRGS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

