YES WORLD (YES) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $492,653.43

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One YES WORLD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, YES WORLD has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. YES WORLD has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $492,653.43 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YES WORLD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.45 or 0.08422724 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00476712 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,842.30 or 0.29248233 BTC.

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD’s launch date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YES WORLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YES WORLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YES WORLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.