XSGD Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.07 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One XSGD token can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00004418 BTC on popular exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $56.07 million and approximately $815,925.01 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XSGD has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,721,051 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

