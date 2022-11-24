XRUN Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. XRUN has a market capitalization of $366.04 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00002257 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XRUN has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.45 or 0.08422724 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00476712 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,842.30 or 0.29248233 BTC.

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

