XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.15

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.15 and traded as high as $22.00. XOMA shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 41,987 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $291.40 million, a P/E ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19.

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 24,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $434,601.77. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,773,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,732,924.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 24,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $434,601.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,773,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,732,924.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 26,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $456,107.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,571,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,105,580.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 73,694 shares of company stock worth $1,271,648. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. FMR LLC increased its stake in XOMA by 20.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,703 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 2.3% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,682,000 after buying an additional 80,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 254.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 200,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of XOMA during the second quarter valued at about $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

