X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Stock Position Boosted by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLB. Motco bought a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $768,000.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYLB opened at $34.45 on Thursday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40.

