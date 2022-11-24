Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.69.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $75.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08.

Insider Activity

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The company had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,173,000 after buying an additional 430,030 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,471,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,190,000. Natixis increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 460.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 419,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 344,295 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,831,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

