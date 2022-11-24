WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Buys $125,100.00 in Stock

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) Director Christopher J. Sobecki bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $125,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,175.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WW International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $4.25 on Thursday. WW International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of WW International by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WW International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of WW International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WW International Company Profile

WW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

