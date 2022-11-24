Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Tops $0.0520

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0520 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $5.29 billion and $2.74 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05145012 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $3,012,837.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

