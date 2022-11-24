Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,613 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.48.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at $21,321,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.18 and a 200-day moving average of $153.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.46 and a beta of 1.29. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $285.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

