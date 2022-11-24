WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

DGRW traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $62.52. 354,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,444. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.89. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period.

