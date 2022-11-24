WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGZD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.07. 61,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,698. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $45.18 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

