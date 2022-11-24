WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
WidePoint Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of WYY stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.14. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50.
WidePoint Company Profile
