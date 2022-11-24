WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Hits $1.66

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00009907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. WEMIX has a total market cap of $404.29 million and approximately $43.06 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 1,055,882,690 coins and its circulating supply is 244,277,876 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 1,055,882,690 with 244,277,876 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.60092476 USD and is up 9.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $61,049,861.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

