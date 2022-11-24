Weitz Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $15,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 122.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSXMA. Pivotal Research cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.56. 454,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

