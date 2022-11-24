Weitz Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $22,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE PRM traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,189,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

