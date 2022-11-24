WazirX (WRX) Trading Up 5.5% This Week

WazirX (WRX) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000983 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $62.71 million and approximately $29.26 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

