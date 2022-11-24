WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 79.13% and a negative return on equity of 63.84%.

WaveDancer Trading Down 13.4 %

NASDAQ:WAVD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 113,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,698. WaveDancer has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.

Get WaveDancer alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaveDancer

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WaveDancer during the second quarter worth $100,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.