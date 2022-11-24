Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

WM stock opened at $164.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

