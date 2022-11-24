Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Stock Price Up 0%

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 61,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 77,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 1,854.1% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the first quarter worth about $343,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the second quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 12.2% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 577,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

