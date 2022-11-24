VRES Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.22 Billion (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, VRES has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar. One VRES token can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00007786 BTC on exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $3.22 billion and $64.07 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,521.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037349 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00040619 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021593 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00237769 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003782 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.28612314 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $64.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

