Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Voya Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 159.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Voya Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $7.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.42.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 31.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 20.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.