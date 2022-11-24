Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VNA. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Vonovia Stock Down 0.9 %

ETR:VNA opened at €23.16 ($23.63) on Monday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €18.59 ($18.96) and a 52 week high of €52.65 ($53.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion and a PE ratio of 14.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €22.42 and a 200-day moving average of €27.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

