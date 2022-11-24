VirtualMeta Self Reported Market Cap Hits $61.37 Million (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $61.37 million and $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02667308 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

