VIBE Trading Up 12.1% This Week (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One VIBE token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $471,771.92 and $1,148.08 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIBE has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VIBE

VIBE was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

