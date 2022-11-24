Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $53.03

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.03 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.67). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 55.75 ($0.66), with a volume of 34,400 shares trading hands.

Vianet Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.86 million and a PE ratio of 5,675.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.67.

Get Vianet Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stella Panu bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £21,600 ($25,540.97).

About Vianet Group

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution for vending machines, self-service, and unattended retail markets; SmartVend, a vending management software system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

See Also

