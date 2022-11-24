Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $58.56 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $58.56 million and approximately $220.46 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.0217579 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $30,181,045.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

