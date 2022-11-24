Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 643.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,085,662. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Melius started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.85.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.