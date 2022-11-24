Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded up $6.02 on Thursday, reaching $358.27. 2,137,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $116.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.69.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

