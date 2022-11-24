Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 171.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 133,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $105.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $135.28.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.