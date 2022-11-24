VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 544.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 93,096 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 118,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 9,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 510,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 185,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,512 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 34,243,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,015,951. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.