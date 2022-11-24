Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) CAO Sells $29,457.00 in Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $29,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Valvoline Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.74. 1,725,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $37.97.
Valvoline Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
About Valvoline
Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
