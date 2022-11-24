Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) CAO Sells $29,457.00 in Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $29,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.74. 1,725,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $55,059,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,617,000 after buying an additional 820,074 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $24,781,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,356,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,738,000 after buying an additional 622,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,965,000 after acquiring an additional 521,738 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

