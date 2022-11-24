Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

VMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.50.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.80. 91,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,146. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $340.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,689.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at about $14,964,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 547.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 207,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 63.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,846 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.