VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Trading 461.2% Higher

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Rating) traded up 461.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 460 ($5.44) and last traded at GBX 460 ($5.44). 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.97 ($0.97).

VAALCO Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of £502.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 450.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 488.48.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.59%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.89%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

