USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 13,926 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,926 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.01. 1,718,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,894. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.25 and a 200 day moving average of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

