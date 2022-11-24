USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $549,574,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,981 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,893 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of SHW traded up $6.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $250.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.76. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

