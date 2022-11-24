USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 97,663 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,663 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $23,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,074,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.59. 3,936,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216,536. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.28.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

