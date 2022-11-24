Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Urbanfund Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$48.49 million and a PE ratio of 5.88.

Get Urbanfund alerts:

Urbanfund (CVE:UFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.16 million for the quarter.

About Urbanfund

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Brampton, Belleville, Kitchener, and London, Ontario; Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec; and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urbanfund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbanfund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.