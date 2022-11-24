Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Trading Up 1.9%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.74. 511,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 593,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Uranium Royalty from $5.70 to $5.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Uranium Royalty Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UROY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Uranium Royalty by 18.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,812,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 596,485 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the first quarter worth $1,252,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 272.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 124,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 74.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.