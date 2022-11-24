Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Unum Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after acquiring an additional 113,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.72. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $46.64.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

