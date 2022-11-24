Uniswap Trading 9.6% Lower This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.16 billion and $114.38 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $5.46 or 0.00032968 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00465068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00025609 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001747 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00017885 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001342 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.46117151 USD and is up 6.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 546 active market(s) with $162,277,058.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.