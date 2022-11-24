Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 19.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 5.9% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 21.8% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $3,376,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Unilever by 11.6% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 173,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Up 0.9 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of UL opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79. Unilever has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

