Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $62.65 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $62.65 million and approximately $971,536.74 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,684.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.99 or 0.00689234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00240671 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00057538 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00059516 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000721 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19888019 USD and is up 3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $707,732.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

