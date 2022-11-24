UBS Group Raises WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $103.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group to $103.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WEC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.45.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $98.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.47. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

