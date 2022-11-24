UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 603,209 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $22,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,804,644,000 after buying an additional 6,510,874 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in UBS Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584,492 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in UBS Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 28,221,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,679,000 after purchasing an additional 688,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in UBS Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,705,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,329,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,816 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,398. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS Group Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.